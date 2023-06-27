Air quality alert in effect through Wednesday night

Minnesota’s environmental agency has issued a new air quality alert due to the increased presence of Canadian wildfire smoke in much of the state.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued the new alert Tuesday morning and says it will run at least through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups but was in the “unhealthy for all” category for most of eastern Minnesota and the Twin Cities Tuesday morning.

OPE! There it is! An AIR QUALITY ALERT🚨 is now out until Midnight for much of southern and eastern Minnesota. Canadian wildfire smoke arrived this morning, and the air has become "Unhealthy for All" in the east, and "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" in the west. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/y04ZbkHXeO — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) June 27, 2023

The alert includes the entire southern portion of the state from Lac qui Parle County, just south of Ortonville on the South Dakota border, all the way to the Wisconsin border — including the Twin Cities metro area — and south to the Iowa border. Additionally, the alert covers the entire eastern part of Minnesota, up from the Twin Cities to the Canadian border and everywhere just east of International Falls.

Smoky skies obscured the Minneapolis and St. Paul skylines Tuesday as smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec moved into the state. The MPCA says smoke concentrations may briefly decrease Tuesday afternoon but smoke that is currently over Wisconsin is expected to recirculate over southern and eastern Minnesota later in the day and linger throughout Wednesday.

Health officials urge Minnesotans — especially the elderly, children and anyone with conditions like respiratory issues — to limit outdoor activities while the alert remains in effect.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Meteorologist Chris Reece notes that this is already the 17th air quality alert in Minnesota this season, and the record is 20 set back in 2021. Factor in that Canada’s wildfires typically peak in August and September and Minnesota is well above average and seems on track to unfortunately set a new record.

To see the latest air quality conditions, click here. The MPCA has more information on the air quality alert here.