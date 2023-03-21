Minneapolis 19-year-old receives 12.5 years for carjackings

A 19-year-old Minneapolis man on Tuesday received a 12.5-year prison sentence followed by three years of probation for three carjackings last year in Golden Valley and northeast Minneapolis, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota.

As previously reported, then-18-year-old Shamir Nathann Black pleaded guilty in September to an armed carjacking in northeast Minneapolis and admitted to his role in two Golden Valley carjackings.

Prosecutors said Black and an accomplice who still hasn’t been identified approached a woman outside of her workplace in June 2022, and demanded she give them her car keys before pushing her to the ground and hitting her with a gun.

Black was also accused of assaulting a bystander and firing a gun toward the bystander.

Responding officers found a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol that had been stolen from Prior Lake, according to court documents. Police later found a vehicle at Black’s home that had been stolen from Prior Lake the same night as the gun.

The attorney’s office did not expand on the Golden Valley carjackings in Tuesday’s press release.