Mill City Museum named in top-5 history museums in the U.S.

The Mill City Museum was named the fifth-best history museum in a USA Today contest on Friday morning.

The museum was among 21 sites chosen from around the country.

“It is an honor to be ranked as one of the five best history museums in the nation for the second consecutive year,” said Site Manager David Stevens. “We’re thankful for all those who took the time to vote and support Mill City Museum.”

Among the top winners were the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; the Cincinnati History Museum in Cincinnati, Ohio and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Mississippi.

