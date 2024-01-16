Mill City Museum nominated for nation’s ‘Best History Museum,’ asks the public for votes of support

Mill City Museum is asking its supporters to help it earn the title of the nation’s ‘Best History Museum.’

The museum was one of 20 nominees for the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award in the best history museum category for the second year in a row.

Last year, Mill City Museum placed fourth in the same contest, and it is reaching out to its supporters to claim the top spot this time around.

Mill City Museum leadership shared the following message:

“We are doubly honored to receieve this nomination as we celebrate 220 years of welcoming visitors to Mill City Museum. We are so grateful for all the support recieved from Minnesotans last year. This recognition of the great work our staff does to tell the rich history of Minneapolis is tremendous.” – Mill City Museum Site Manager David Stevens

CLICK HERE to vote for Mill City Museum for the best history museum in the country. Votes are limited to one vote per day per person.

The contest ends at 11 a.m. CST on Feb. 12.