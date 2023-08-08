Met Council to vote on Summit Avenue Regional Trail Tuesday

The Met Council Community Development Committee is set to vote on approving the Summit Avenue Regional Trail plan during its meeting on Monday.

The plan was already approved by the St. Paul City Council back in May.

A presentation of the plan can be seen here.

City officials say building a four-and-a-half-mile bike path on Summit Avenue would protect cyclists, but critics argue it would take out many mature trees in the area and sacrifice street parking.

The city’s plan says about 220 trees would be vulnerable during construction.

The regional trail plan would include a raised bike path separated by a curb from the road. It would run along Summit from the Mississippi River and the Samuel H. Morgan Regional Trail. Part of that stretch would also go from two-sided parking to one-sided.

If approved, the next step would see St. Paul city officials sending preliminary plans to the Metropolitan Council Environmental Services Interceptor Engineering Assistant Manager.

This latest development follows a public input dialogue that began last year.

