Menomonie man gets 10-year sentence for death of 6-week-old infant

A Menomonie man has learned his future after being convicted of murdering his six-week-old son.

Court records show Jonathon Scott Lucas, 30, received a 10-year sentence on Monday. Of those, he will spend five years in initial confinement and another five years of extended supervision. Lucas received credit for 861 days previously served.

Additionally, Lucas is barred from being the primary caretaker of any minor under six without the supervision of another adult.

Lucas, who was previously charged with first-degree reckless homicide, entered a no-contest plea to an amended charge of second-degree reckless homicide in Dunn County Court in May.

According to law enforcement, at about 11:36 p.m. Feb. 19, 2021, the Menomonie Police Department responded to the 2400 block of Fourth Avenue North on a report of a disorderly male.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Lucas at the door of the residence and were directed inside the apartment to a 6-week-old male infant that didn’t have a pulse and wasn’t breathing.

The baby died at Red Cedar Mayo Clinic.