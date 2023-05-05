Menomonie man found guilty of murdering six-week-old son

Court records show a Menomonie man will be sentenced later this year after entering a no-contest plea Friday morning.

Jonathan Scott Lucas, who was previously charged with first-degree reckless homicide, entered the plea to an amended charge of second-degree reckless homicide in Dunn County Court.

According to law enforcement, at about 11:36 p.m. Feb. 19, 2021, the Menomonie Police Department responded to the 2400 block of Fourth Avenue North on a report of a disorderly male.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Lucas at the door of the residence and were directed inside the apartment to a 6-week-old male infant that didn’t have a pulse and wasn’t breathing.

The baby died at Red Cedar Mayo Clinic.

Previously, a final pre-trial hearing was scheduled to be held Friday ahead of a May 22 jury trial.

However, Lucas’ sentencing hearing is now scheduled for the afternoon of July 10.