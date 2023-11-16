Meet Como Zoo’s newest giraffe named by Minnesotans

Meet Ivy — the newest baby giraffe at Como Zoo.

Ivy the Giraffe (Credit: Como Zoo)

Seven-year-old giraffe Zinnia gave birth to the 6-foot, 132-pound, female baby giraffe on Nov. 6 at the zoo.

The mother and baby were given some time to bond before zoo officials asked people to vote for the baby’s name from three options: Dahlia, Aster and Ivy.

Zinnia has also given birth to two other calves, and the arrival of the latest one boosts the zoo’s herd to four: Zinnia, Clover, Skeeter and baby Ivy.

