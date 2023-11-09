You can help Como Zoo name its baby giraffe

What’s better than a baby animal? How about helping name the animal?

Minnesotans have that chance now, as Como Zoo is allowing the public to vote on a name for its newest giraffe.

The 6-foot, 132-pound, female giraffe was born at the zoo Monday night and continues to bond with her mother, Zinnia.

The finalists for the giraffe calf’s name are Dahlia, Aster and Ivy.

Voting will end at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

