Meeker County sheriff releases images of truck believed to be connected to attempted abduction

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance images of a vehicle that officials say could be linked to an abduction attempt last week in Ellsworth Township.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a report of a man in a red Ford truck pulling up to a 13-year-old child at the end of their driveway and trying to pull them into the vehicle. The child was able to get out and run to a house nearby.

The sheriff says it has now received surveillance footage of a vehicle matching that description that was spotted near the incident location.

Video shows what appears to be a late-model red Ford F-150 on County Road 33 around the time of the incident, and another clip shows the same vehicle repeatedly driving slowly on 217th Avenue off of County Road 33 the night before the attempted abduction.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or who its owner might be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 320-693-5400 or leave a confidential tip at 320-693-5411.