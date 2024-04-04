Meeker County officials asking for information on attempted child abduction

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information regarding an attempted child abduction that was reported on Wednesday.

Law enforcement was called to Ellsworth Township in the area of CSAH 9 and CSAH 33 just before 8 p.m. on a report of an attempted child abduction, according to Sheriff Brian Cruze.

A 13-year-old told law enforcement they were at the end of their driveway when a man in a red Ford truck pulled them into their vehicle. The child managed to get out after a short time and run to a nearby residence.

Anyone with information about suspicious vehicles or anything suspicious in the area should contact the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office at 320-693-5400 or the sheriff’s confidential line at 320-693-5411.