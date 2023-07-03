2 found dead in parking lot of Brooklyn Center shopping mall

Police are investigating after two people were found dead in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Brooklyn Center.

Brooklyn Center police said officers were near Shingle Creek Crossing shortly before 11:40 a.m. Monday when they heard two gunshots.

While officers tried to find where the shots came from, a witness pointed officers toward a vehicle in the area.

Police say officers then found one person inside a vehicle and another person outside of the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

While police say the investigation is still active, they added that they aren’t looking for any suspects.

A gun was found at the scene and both victims were confirmed to be adults. However, they haven’t yet been publicly identified.