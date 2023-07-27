Medical examiner IDs victim of fatal May shooting in northeast Minneapolis

Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed this spring in northeast Minneapolis.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 32-year-old David Michael Veljkovich was found shot in the chest the morning of May 2 on the 700 block of Quincy Street Northeast.

Veljkovich was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minneapolis police say no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online HERE.