Man found dead after shooting in Minneapolis

A man was found dead Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the chest, Minneapolis police said.

Officers and EMS personnel responded to the 700 block of Quincy St. NE around 8:40 a.m. on a report of a person who wasn’t breathing.

Officers found a deceased man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the chest.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Officers secured the scene and canvased the area, with forensic scientists processing the scene and collecting evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the man and his exact cause of death.