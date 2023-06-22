Medical examiner identifies victim shot inside his vehicle in Minneapolis

The identity of a man who was fatally shot on Tuesday afternoon has been released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Thursday, the medical examiner named Tabias Christopher Gene Sparkman, 24, of Minneapolis, as the victim of a shooting in Minneapolis.

Sparkman was shot around 2:15 p.m. near the 3000 block of 12th Avenue South, law enforcement said.

First responders were told that a man in his 20s was brought to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound when they arrived.

Sparkman died a short time later at the hospital, police said.

RELATED: Man dies at hospital after Minneapolis shooting

Investigators believe Sparkman was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot by someone outside the vehicle.

There have been no arrests and MPD is investigating.