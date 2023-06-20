Man dies at hospital after Minneapolis shooting

A man died at the hospital after being shot near the 3000 block of 12th Avenue S. Tuesday afternoon, Minneapolis Police announced.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 2:15 p.m. When first responders got to the scene, they were told that a man in his 20s was brought to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man later died at the hospital, police said.

Investigators believe the man was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot by someone outside the vehicle.

There have been no arrests and MPD is investigating.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and his exact cause of death.