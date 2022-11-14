Medical examiner confirms recovered body belonged to missing man

A body that was found last week in Aitkin County was that of a missing man, authorities confirmed Monday.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that 38-year-old Lucas Dudden, who was reported missing late last month, was the man found in Rat Lake on Friday.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office has said it has no indication of foul play.

An investigation into his death remains active.