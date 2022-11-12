Carlton County Sheriff: body recovered from Aitkin County lake believed to be missing man

Authorities believe they have found the body of a man who went missing in northern Minnesota last month, according to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlton County Chief Deputy Dan Danielson reported on Nov. 11 that a search team had found a body in Rat Lake, located in Aitkin County, after “an extensive land and water search.”

Authorities say they have reason to believe they recovered the body of 38-year-old Lucas Dudden, a man who went missing in late October.

Ramsey County medical examiners are expected to confirm if the body is Dudden.

As previously reported, Dudden’s friends and family last saw him on Oct. 25 in Carlton, and his last known location was in McGregor.

McGregor, in Aitkin County, is nearly an hour drive west and over 40 miles from Carlton, which is in Carlton County.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said they have no indication of foul play at this time.