Mayo Clinic leaders to provide update Tuesday on expansion
Details on an expansion at Mayo Clinic are expected to be announced during a news conference early Tuesday afternoon.
Healthcare officials previously announced a multi-year plan to invest in downtown Rochester, including adding onto the current campus as well as building new and remodeled spaces.
Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to attend Tuesday’s event in Rochester.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. Check back for a stream and for updates.
