Marcus Theatres to operate former Showplace ICON Theatre in St. Louis Park

A movie theater in St. Louis Park is seeing a change of operations beginning of next month.

Marcus Theatres announced Thursday that it will take over the Showplace ICON Theatre & Kitchen after the doors close on Sunday.

The theatre will reopen to customers on July 8 as the Marcus West End Cinema.

“We’re thrilled to extend the Marcus Theatres experience to the Shops at West End,” said Mark Gramz, president of Marcus Theatres. “It’s an opportunity to continue to engage Marcus movie fans as well as gain new ones and to demonstrate our continued confidence in the theatre business as the summer blockbuster season heats up.”

Marcus Theatres is the fourth-largest theatre chain in the U.S. and this will be the eighth location in Minnesota.

The theatre chain added that it will welcome the staff of the Showplace ICON into its family of associates.