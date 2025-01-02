Maplewood Macy’s employee: Store expected to close by end of January

A major retailer is expected to soon close one of its stores in the Twin Cities metro.

An employee at the Macy’s customer service desk in Maplewood told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the store is expected to close its doors for good at the end of the month. However, there are no signs up saying the anchor store, which can be found on the upper and lower levels of the mall, is closing.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Macy’s on Wednesday and received the following statement from a member of the company’s communications team:

“Our Bold New Chapter strategy is designed to create a more modern Macy’s, Inc. and revitalize the Macy’s brand to enhance the customer experience. Over the next three years, we intend to close approximately 150 Macy’s stores while further investing in our 350 go-forward fleet. We expect to close roughly 65 locations this year, after the holidays, in line with our typical cadence. A final decision on specific locations has yet to be made. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers in the community.”

No word on if any other Minnesota locations will be impacted. There are 11 locations in Minnesota, including furniture and furniture clearance stores.