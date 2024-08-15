Maplewood hit-and-run leaves 1 woman dead, another injured; suspect vehicle found

Maplewood police say a woman has died after being hit by a vehicle late Wednesday night.

Maplewood police say a woman has died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night, and her death is being classified as a murder.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Larpenteur Avenue East and Dieter Street around 9:20 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. That’s where officers found two injured women, who were given aid and then brought to Regions Hospital.

However, police say a 23-year-old woman from Minneapolis died from her injuries. The second woman, identified as a 22-year-old from St. Paul, is being treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

Early Thursday morning, Maplewood police said the vehicle suspected of being involved had been found, but didn’t specify where it was, or its make and model.

The women have yet to be named by police, who are investigating the incident with help from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.