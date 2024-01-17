Mankato man charged with shooting at Minneapolis police

A Mankato man is facing more than a half-dozen criminal charges after an incident where he’s accused of shooting at Minneapolis police officers.

Kamau Evans, 31, is charged with five counts of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault and one count of illegal gun possession by an ineligible person.

Minneapolis police said officers were called to an apartment early Sunday morning on a report of a shooting. As officers arrived, they were told by a victim that a man had barricaded himself in a unit with the victim’s grandmother and a 9-year-old child.

After forcing entry, officers cleared the first floor and then started going up the stairs. Charging documents state that that’s when the officers saw Evans fire a gunshot at them from the floor above. He then jumped out of a window but was arrested by other officers.

According to a criminal complaint, the grandmother was bleeding from her head, saying that Evans pistol-whipped her. That injury required seven staples. The victims said that Evans also pointed the gun at the 9-year-old at one point and threatened to shoot them both as well as the victim who talked to arriving officers.

The officer leading the formation up the stairs, meanwhile, reported that he could “vividly see the muzzle flash and hear the loud report of the shot” that Evans fired at them. Fortunately, none of the officers reported injuries.

Evans has multiple prior convictions, including for assault, that ban him from having any guns or ammunition.

His first court appearance is set for Wednesday afternoon.