Woman dies after stabbing in Marshall that also resulted in suspect’s death

A woman who was critically injured in a stabbing Sunday morning in Marshall has died.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) confirmed that she died at a hospital Sunday night from her injuries.

Marshall police said an officer saw the woman being actively stabbed at around 2:40 a.m. Sunday after responding to a domestic disturbance.

After making contact with the male suspect who was stabbing the woman and deploying a Taser, the officer fatally shot him, police say.

None of the people involved have been publicly identified, but the BCA is investigating.

Police say the attack doesn’t appear to have been random.