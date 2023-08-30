Man who tossed lit firework into Eagan movie theater sentenced to 3 weekends in jail, community service

A man who lit a firework and then tossed it into a movie theater in Eagan last summer will have to spend some limited time behind bars.

A judge on Wednesday ordered 19-year-old Khalid Bedel Hassan to spend three weekends over the course of the next three months in prison and serve 40 hours of community service. He’ll also spend three years on supervised probation, has to write apology letters to the theater’s owner and the victims, and was told to stay away from all Dakota County movie theaters.

On July 12, 2022, police were called to the Emagine movie theater in Eagan just before 8:30 p.m. on July 12. After arriving, they learned that a firework had been thrown into one of the theaters during a movie.

Around 40 people were in the theater at the time, according to charging documents, including an 11-month-old, who was one of two people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance video captured part of the incident and, after he was arrested, Hassan admitted to his actions, a criminal complaint states.

While his jail stays have been set for three specific weekends — one each in September, October and November — he’ll have up to 9 months to complete the community service.

If he successfully completes his probation and abides by all of the terms, the felony charges will be downgraded to misdemeanors.