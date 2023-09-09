Man who died while in Faribault Police custody identified

The man who died in Faribault Police custody on Sept. 2 has been identified as 36-year-old Jerrell Bryan Skelton, according to a news release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Skelton had no apparent injuries and the medical examiner is awaiting toxicology results to determine his cause of death, the BCA said.

As previously reported, Faribault police tried to pull over a suspected impaired driver around 11:53 p.m. on Sept. 2 at the intersection of West Division Street and Fourth Street Northwest. Instead of stopping, the driver continued at low speeds.

Skelton appeared to drift in and out of consciousness while driving, Faribault police said.

Officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle and arrest him.

Medics were immediately requested and they determined that he was okay to be taken to jail, police said. However, on the way to Rice County Jail, Skelton became unresponsive.

Officers again requested and ambulance and gave him CPR and Narcan, but he died at the hospital, according to police.

The incident was captured on both body-worn and dash cameras.

The BCA is investigating Skelton’s death. When the investigation is finished, it will present its findings without recommendation to the Rice County Attorney’s Office.