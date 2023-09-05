Faribault police: Suspected impaired driver dies while en route to jail, BCA investigating

An investigation is underway after a man who was arrested in Faribault this past weekend died while en route to the jail, authorities say.

The Faribault Police Department says the incident started at around 11:53 p.m. Saturday when an officer saw a suspected impaired driver at the intersection of West Division Street and Fourth Street Northwest. Instead of stopping, the driver continued at low speeds.

Other officers saw the driver appear to drift in and out of consciousness as the vehicle continued, the department states.

Eventually, officers used a pursuit intervention tactic (PIT) maneuver to stop the vehicle and take the man into custody.

Police add that an ambulance was immediately requested, and medics evaluated the man and determined he was okay to be taken to jail. However, while en route to the Rice County jail, the man became unresponsive.

According to the department, officers again requested an ambulance and started providing aid such as CPR and Narcan to the man. However, he died at a hospital.

Police haven’t yet publicly identified the man.

Given that it’s an in-custody death, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. The police department says the officers and their squads had cameras that were active during the incident.

“The Faribault Police Department is committed to an impartial and transparent investigation as we send our condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. As this is an open case turned over to the Minnesota BCA for investigation, the Faribault Police Department will have no additional comment — including confirming and releasing the name of the deceased,” Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin said in a prepared statement.