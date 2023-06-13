Man who died in Brooklyn Park shooting identified by medical examiner

The victim in a fatal Brooklyn Park shooting has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Tuesday, the medical examiner named Dae’Vonn L. Howell, 21, of St. Paul, as the victim of a shooting that happened last Sunday morning near Flava of Soul in Brooklyn Park.

The medical examiner said Howell died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting was reported at around 4:08 a.m. on the 8500 block of Edinburgh Centre Drive. Officers responding to the scene found Howell, who had been shot several times, and another person who had been shot at but was otherwise unharmed, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

Howell was taken to the hospital but he later died from his injuries.

Police say the suspects had left the scene before officers could get there.

At the time of this publishing, police haven’t announced any arrests in the case.