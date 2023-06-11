Shooting at Brooklyn Park shopping center leaves 1 dead

Police say one person is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning outside a restaurant in Brooklyn Park.

The shooting was reported around 4:08 a.m. at Flava of Soul on the 8500 block of Edinburgh Centre Drive. Officers responding to the scene found one victim who had been shot several times and another person who had been shot at but was otherwise unharmed, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

The victim was taken to the hospital but later died from their injuries.

Police say suspects had left the scene before officers could get there. No arrests have been made.

Flava of Soul announced on Facebook that it will be closed Sunday.