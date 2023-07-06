Man who died after being pulled from Pulaski Lake identified

The man who died at the hospital after being pulled from Pulaski Lake in Buffalo on Monday has been identified as 20-year-old Jair Sanchez Loya, from Mexico, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, law enforcement officers responded to a report that a man who had been swimming near the 1700 block of Pulaski Road had gone underwater.

The Sheriff’s Office dive team found Loya underwater and brought him to shore to try and save his life. An ambulance brought him to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, authorities said.

Witnesses and evidence from the scene show that Loya was on a flotation device but became separated from it.