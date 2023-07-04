Deputy pulls man from Pulaski Lake in Buffalo

A man is in the hospital Monday after a diver rescued him from Pulaski Lake in Buffalo, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency personnel responded to a report of a possible drowning at around 4:15 p.m. on the east side of the lake. About 45 minutes later, a diver with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office found a man underwater and brought him to shore.

Responders gave the man life-saving measures before an ambulance took him to the hospital. The sheriff’s office did not have any details on his condition.