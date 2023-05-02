Man who broke into homes, attempted to sexually assault girl sentenced to 12.5 years

A St. Paul man is learning his future in Ramsey County court on Tuesday after breaking into two homes and attempting to sexually assault a girl on the East Side of St. Paul in 2021.

Dawada Steven Deputie, 34, was sentenced to 12.5 years(150 months) in prison in St. Cloud. He has credit served of 196 days and could be released in 10 years if he meets conditions set by the court.

He will also need to register as a predatory offender.

Deputie pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct on Jan. 9 in exchange for the dismissal of two other charges. Second-degree criminal sexual conduct carries a 12.5-year maximum prison sentence.

He was initially charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of first-degree burglary.

RELATED: Man charged with breaking into homes on East Side of St. Paul, attempted sexual assaults

According to a criminal complaint, on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, just before midnight, authorities were called to an apartment located on Hazelwood Street. A woman said she woke up and found Deputie on the ground beside her bed attempting to sexually assault her juvenile granddaughter. The complaint added that the girl had been sleeping in the bed next to her grandmother’s. The grandmother chased Deputie out of the apartment.

Police also learned about an incident where a woman living in a neighboring apartment building was sleeping on the living room couch when a man, later identified as Deputie, broke the living room window, shattering glass all over the woman. The complaint states that the woman and her mother ran to their neighbors for help. A man in that apartment went out searching for Deputie and found him, which turned into a foot chase with a friend of the man.

Deputie got away from them but police eventually apprehended him.