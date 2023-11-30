Man wanted for February murder in Minneapolis

A warrant has been issued for a man accused of a fatal shooting in Minneapolis back in February.

Prosecutors formally charged 19-year-old Clyde Mack Lee III with second-degree murder on Thursday.

The charges stem from a shooting on Feb. 6 that killed 25-year-old Deveall La Ray McClendon.

According to charging documents, police responded to a report of a crash and gunshots near Hennepin Avenue and Lyndale Avenue South at around 1:30 a.m. There, they found the driver of a Dodge Charger, which had crashed into a Toyota, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Charger also had damage from gunshots. Officers provided aid but the driver, McClendon, was pronounced dead with six gunshot wounds.

Using street and business surveillance videos, investigators were able to see where McClendon’s vehicle had been just before the incident. A criminal complaint states that officers noticed the Charger was southbound on Hennepin Avenue when a Chevrolet Malibu pulled up alongside it at Lyndale Avenue South. Witnesses then reported hearing gunshots before the Charger hit the Toyota near Vineland Place while the Malibu left the area.

Court documents state that the video clearly showed the Malibu’s license plate, but when that vehicle was stopped days later, the driver said only he and his girlfriend had access to the Malibu. The documents also note that a total of six discharged cartridge casings were found at the scene of the alleged shooting, and they were from two different guns. A casing matching one of those found at the scene was later found in the Malibu.

Investigators later learned that the guns linked to the shooting were used in other cases, most notably one from June 2022 in which a Snapchat video showed Lee with a 10 mm gun, the complaint states.

When police reviewed location data from Lee’s Snapchat account from Feb. 6, they found that it placed him in the same spots as the Malibu.

He’s facing up to 40 years in prison for the shooting. However, as of Thursday afternoon, he wasn’t yet in custody.