Man fatally shot in Minneapolis early Monday morning identified

A man who was fatally wounded by gunfire before crashing a car into another vehicle early Monday morning has been identified by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deveall La Ray McClendon, 25, from Minneapolis, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Minneapolis police say officers were called to the intersection of Hennepin/Lyndale Avenue South at Vineland Place for a report of a vehicle crash at about 1:15 a.m. Monday.

That’s where officers found a driver, now identified as McClendon, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was then taken to a hospital, where he died.

A news release issued by Minneapolis police states the other vehicle involved in the crash contained two men who weren’t injured.

Investigators say that evidence of gunfire was found at Hennepin Avenue South and Vineland Place, as well as on the vehicle that was driven by the victim. They believe the victim drove his vehicle from the intersection with Dunwoody Boulevard to Vineland Place before crashing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).