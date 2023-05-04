Man to serve 180 days of electric home monitoring with work release for fatal Brooklyn Center hit-and-run

A 21-year-old man was sentenced Thursday for a fatal hit-and-run crash in September of 2022.

Monroe Curtis Edwards will serve 180 of electric home monitoring with work release in the Hennepin County Workhouse. He has credit for nine days already served.

He also received a four-year prison sentence that was stayed for five years, plus five years of probation.

Edwards was charged with criminal vehicular homicide. He pleaded guilty on March 2 as part of a plea agreement.

As previously reported, officers responded to a hit-and-run on the night of Sept. 19, 2022, in the 6600 block of Dupont Avenue North in Brooklyn Center. They found 64-year-old Diodoro Dimas Salgado dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud noise and seeing a Chevrolet Impala that was leaking fluid leaving the scene, according to the criminal complaint. Officers followed the trail of fluid to a nearby hotel, where surveillance showed the driver, identified as Edwards, examining the car and checking underneath.

The car was also shown on video briefly returning to the scene of the hit-and-run, according to court documents.

A witness at the scene told police that she saw a man lying in the street, so she called her husband. While she was on the phone, she saw a car speed down the street and run the man over.

The woman said that Edwards pulled over and asked, “What was that?” When she told him that it was a person, he replied, “No, it was a bag,” the criminal complaint states. The woman said again that it was a person and the man drove off.

The Impala was found the next day at Edwards’ mother’s house. According to court documents, there was blood and “possible body tissue” on the car’s undercarriage.

When questioned, Edwards told police that he ran over a “speed bump” and didn’t know there was a person in the street.

At the time of the crash, Edwards was on probation for two felony cases in which he fled from police in a vehicle.

