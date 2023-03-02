Man pleads guilty to criminal vehicular homicide charge stemming from Brooklyn Center crash

A man charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal 2022 crash in Brooklyn Center pleaded guilty to the count Thursday morning as part of a plea agreement.

Monroe Curtis Edwards, 20, was charged in the death of a man identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as 64-year-old Diodoro Dimas Salgado of Brooklyn Center.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, police were called to the 6600 block of Dupont Avenue North just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 19 for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found Salgado lying in the street. He died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner’s report.

A witness at the crash scene told police she saw a man lying in the street, so she pulled over and called her husband. While she was on the phone, she saw a car speed down Dupont Avenue and run the man over.

The driver pulled over and asked the woman, “What was that?” She told him it was a person, to which he replied, “No, it was a bag,” according to the complaint. The witness reiterated that it was a person and the man drove off.

When officers later questioned Edwards, he claimed he had run over a “speed bump” and that he didn’t know there was a person in the street.

At the time he was charged, Edwards was on probation for two felony cases where he fled from police in a vehicle.

Edwards’ sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 4.

The charge carries a maximum 10-year sentence, a fine of $20,000 or both.