Man to be sentenced Wednesday for crashing into squad car with children inside his truck

A St. Paul man is set to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon after pleading guilty to assault charges for ramming a police squad car in 2021.

Ble Moo, 29, was initially charged with attempted murder for the incident.

Court documents state that police were interviewing a domestic assault victim at a HealthPartners Clinic on Wabasha Street on Oct. 14. That victim was allegedly attacked by Moo the night before, and during the interview, police found out he had just left the facility with his two children.

The criminal complaint states that officers saw him driving a Ford F-150 in the parking lot and intended to stop the vehicle. The officer then saw the truck accelerating “directly at him” before it rammed the driver’s door of his squad. After the crash, the officer then climbed out through the passenger side and approached Moo with his gun drawn.

Two children inside the truck, a newborn baby and a four-year-old, were evaluated at Regions Hospital.

Moo reportedly said he thought the children were okay, adding “I am pretty sure, but when I had a crash, ahh, f—, the little one flipped over.” The four-year-old girl was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. The complaint states that he admitted to seeing the officers try to stop him, but that “he did not want to stop.”

Police also asked about domestic assault accusations from the night before. Court documents say Moo admitted to pulling a knife on his wife, and that he said, “I just cut her pants a little bit.” He also said he wanted to kill his wife because “I want my kids when I come back home” according to the complaint. Moor later added “I just wanted to kill myself.”

The officer involved in the crash reported having pain to his neck, back, hips and a cut to his lip.

Both the truck and the squad car were badly damaged.

Moo’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Check back for updates.