Man stabbed during altercation, MPD says

A man was stabbed during an altercation Saturday night in Minneapolis, police said.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing on the 3000 block of 16th Avenue South around 8:38 p.m.

There, they found a man with a non-life-threatening stab wound and he was brought to the hospital.

Authorities say the man was arguing with someone when he was stabbed. The suspect left before officers got to the scene.

The victim and suspect reportedly knew each other.

The stabbing is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.