Man shot by deputy in Red Wing pleads guilty to assault

A man who was shot by a deputy in Red Wing after an encounter last fall that also left the deputy injured has entered a petition to plead guilty.

Court documents show that 25-year-old Fernando Carbajal agreed to plead guilty to the third-degree assault charge against him in exchange for the two counts of fourth-degree assault being dismissed.

As part of the agreement, Carbajal would be expected to receive a stay of imposition and only serve time in a workhouse while continuing to receive mental health treatment.

According to charging documents, a Goodhue County deputy responded to a report that an SUV had hit a utility pole near Bay Point Park on Nov. 22, 2022. A witness said the driver, later identified as Carbajal, was being “aggressive” toward the deputy and appeared to be trying to fight.

At one point, the deputy fired two or three shots, injuring Carbajal and causing him to fall to the ground. The deputy also fell and broke his foot “as a result of the assault,” court documents state.

Prosecutors determined this spring that the deputy’s actions were justified.

Carbajal is set to be sentenced on Oct. 11.