Investigator’s force deemed justified in shooting of Red Wing man

Prosecutors will not file charges against a law enforcement officer who shot a man in November in Red Wing.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Stearns County Attorney’s Office deemed Investigator Steve Sutton-Brown’s force as justified.

Sutton-Brown shot Fernando Carbajal three times on Nov. 22 after authorities say Carbajal assaulted Sutton-Brown. Both were treated for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, although Carbajal was hospitalized for a day.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigated the shooting, then turned the findings over to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office for review. The BCA noted there wasn’t any body camera or dash cam footage of the incident.

After reviewing the available information, prosecutors determined Sutton-Brown’s force was necessary to protect himself given Carbajal’s actions. The investigator has already been cleared to return to full duty.

Carbajal is facing charges of third- and fourth-degree assault, as well as assault of a peace officer. His next court hearing is scheduled for May 17.