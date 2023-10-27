1 injured, police searching for suspect in Prior Lake shooting

Police say a man was injured after being shot by a different man late Thursday afternoon in Prior Lake.

According to police, officers were called to the 15600 block of Skuya Drive at around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a man who had been shot in his lower extremities.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated, and police say both men knew each other. That man is now being sought for questioning.

No other details were immediately provided, other than officers don’t believe the public is in any danger.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office are helping Prior Lake police with their investigation.