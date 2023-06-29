Man sentenced to probation for firing gun in Blaine neighborhood, resisting arrest

A Blaine man learned his future on Thursday after he was found firing a gun in a residential Blaine neighborhood in 2021 and was later shot by an Anoka County deputy.

Court records show Randall William Reeve, 63, was initially charged with one count of first-degree assault, one count of threats of violence and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

In April, Reeve plead guilty to two amended counts of second-degree assault in exchange for six years in jail and probation.

According to court documents, he received a stayed sentence of six years in prison, which he will serve if he breaks the terms of his 10-year probation. Each count of assault got him a stayed sentence of three years and five years of probation.

He was also sentenced to 132 days in Anoka County Jail, but had credit for 132 days served.

On Oct. 4, 2021, officers from Blaine responded to a report of a man threatening people and firing a gun in the area of Quincy Boulevard Northeast and 106th Avenue at about 10:14 p.m. There, they found a woman who said Reeve confronted her boyfriend while holding and racking a shotgun. After she and her boyfriend went inside, they reported hearing Reeve firing the gun outside.

Officers set up a perimeter outside Reeve’s home and Reeve yelled obscenities at officers and threatened to kill them while firing the gun into the air, a criminal complaint states. Officers later found a bullet hole in one of the squad cars.

After several minutes, officers confronted Reeve. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy fired his weapon and hit Reeve, who was then taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. As of Wednesday night, Reeve remained at Hennepin County Medical Center, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

The DPS also identified the deputy who shot Reeve as Jeffrey Barrett, a six-year veteran of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. At the time of the incident, he was placed on standard administrative leave.

According to the DPS, portions of the incident were caught on body and dash cameras. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) also recovered multiple long guns at the scene, DPS said.