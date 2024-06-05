Man sentenced to over 37 years in prison for 2021 Minneapolis murder

A 37-year-old was sentenced Tuesday to over 37 years (450 months) in prison for a murder that occurred in June of 2021.

Court records show that Deandre Shawn Freeman has credit for nearly three years (1,078 days) already served. Freeman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder during a hearing in March.

As previously reported, the shooting occurred on June 16, 2021, on the 1700 block of Lake Street East.

Officers at the scene found 32-year-old Paris Tracie Love suffering from gunshot wounds to his neck and back. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving attempts.

Surveillance video of the shooting showed Freeman get out of a vehicle and walk east on Lake Street before shooting Love.