Man pleads guilty to murder charge for 2021 Minneapolis shooting

Documents filed in Hennepin County court show a man charged for having role in a fatal Minneapolis shooting has pleaded guilty.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Deandre Shawn Freeman entered a guilty plea to one count of second-degree intentional murder during a Monday morning court hearing.

Initially, Freeman was charged with the sole second-degree murder count but was later indicted for first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder.

Court documents say Minneapolis police were informed of a shooting on June 16, 2021, near 1700 Lake St. E. A witness told police that Freeman had driven away from the scene with Minnesota license plate GMH534.

Police arriving at the scene provided aid to a man who had been shot in his neck and back; however, he did not survive.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later identified the victim as 32-year-old Paris Tracie Love.

The complaint goes on to say surveillance video was watched by investigators, who saw Freeman get out of a vehicle with the plate described by the witness and then walk east on Lake Street, eventually shooting Love.

An amended complaint states the vehicle used was reported stolen by the registered owner, who happened to be Freeman’s girlfriend. The girlfriend said Freeman didn’t return the vehicle when he said he would, so she reported it stolen. Police also showed her security camera footage of the shooting, and she confirmed the suspect as Freeman.

The complaint continues to say police found Freeman driving a different vehicle near Dunwoody Boulevard on June 23, 2021, and arrested him after doing a traffic stop.

According to the guilty plea petition, if approved by a judge, the first-degree murder charge would be dismissed.

Freeman’s sentencing has been set for the afternoon of April 30.