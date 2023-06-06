Man sentenced to 30 years for trafficking fentanyl, possessing machinegun

A Maple Grove felon has been sentenced to 360 months in prison for trafficking fentanyl while possessing a machinegun, according to court documents.

On February 7, Derrick Maurice Scott, 34, was convicted by a federal jury of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, carrying a machinegun during a drug trafficking crime, possession of a machinegun, and possession of a firearm as a felon.

RELATED: Federal jury finds Maple Grove man guilty of fentanyl trafficking, machine gun possession

Scott was sentenced today by Senior U.S. District Judge Joan N. Ericksen to the mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Court records state that on June 4, 2022, the Minneapolis Police Department received a complaint that a person, later identified as Scott, was threatening a man at a convenience store with a gun.

Two days later, officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that Scott was a passenger in. Law enforcement searched the car and found 355 fentanyl pills and a Glock 41, .45 caliber pistol with a high-capacity magazine and a “switch,” which allows the gun to be fired as a fully automatic machinegun.

According to court documents, Scott has multiple prior felony convictions, including aggravated robbery, domestic assault, and terroristic threats, which prohibits him from owning firearms or ammunition under federal law.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Minneapolis Police Department.