Federal jury finds Maple Grove man guilty of fentanyl trafficking, machine gun possession

A federal jury has found a Maple Grove man guilty of several charges, including fentanyl trafficking and possession of a machine gun, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger.

At the end of a two-day trial, 34-year-old Derrick Maurice Scott was convicted of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possessing a machine gun, carrying a machine gun in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and illegal gun possession as a felon.

“Mr. Scott has a long and violent criminal history, including possessing a machine gun, domestic assaults, and fentanyl dealing,” Luger said. “When Mr. Scott was arrested on federal charges, he told law enforcement that when he gets released from prison, he will ‘still be the king and he will get another switch,’ but Mr. Scott’s bravado was badly misplaced, as he is now subject to a mandatory 30-year prison sentence.”

According to Tuesday’s press release, Scott was stopped by police last June after he used a gun to threaten a man at a convenience store.

During that traffic stop, police seized 355 fentanyl pills and a Glock 41 equipped with an auto-sear or “switch” and a high-capacity magazine.

District court officials have not yet set a date for the sentencing hearing.