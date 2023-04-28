Man sentenced to 30 years for carjacking, abducting, sexually assaulting a woman at gas station

A 38-year-old man is learning his future on Thursday after carjacking, abducting, and sexually assaulting a woman at a BP gas station, according to court records.

Carl Stanley Williams, 38, was sentenced to 30 years in Hennepin County court. He has credit served of 469 days. If he meets all conditions set by the court, he will be eligible to be released after 10 years.

He received two other sentences of 98 months and 108 months, but will serve the three sentences concurrently.

On March 28, a Hennepin County jury found Williams guilty of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault, one count of kidnapping, and one count of first-degree aggravated robbery.

RELATED: Man convicted of rape at gunpoint after 2022 Hennepin County carjacking

Reporter Brittney Ermon spoke to the victim in January 2022. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS did not identify the victim due to the nature of the crime.

RELATED: Victim of Minneapolis sexual assault, carjacking speaks out

The victim said she was pumping gas at the BP station at 2000 Third Avenue South in Minneapolis on Jan. 14 when Williams approached her from behind, pointed a handgun at her, and told her to get into the car and slide over to the passenger seat.

“He had a gun on me the entire time while he was driving. So I was really afraid what he was going to do if I would have made a run for it,” the victim said. “I was crying, and I was begging him not to do this to me. He pointed the gun at me, and I just thought, what if I don’t make it out?”

Court documents show Williams drove the car to the 2400 block of Pleasant Avenue South, where he assaulted the victim at gunpoint. During the assault, the victim grabbed a stun gun from her pocket and tried to use it on Williams. The stun gun didn’t work, but the victim was able to get out of the car, run down the street, and get help from a nearby neighbor.

Law enforcement said her vehicle was later recovered in Minneapolis when police received a call from a neighbor who discovered the car in a nearby alley, abandoned and still running.

Later, officers were in the area of the BP gas station responding to additional carjacking reports when they found Williams wearing a ski mask and “lurking” around the gas pumps. He was arrested and brought to the Hennepin County Jail.

Officers later recovered a handgun that matched the victim’s description as well as a Venmo card with the victim’s name on it.