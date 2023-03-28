Man convicted of rape at gunpoint after 2022 Hennepin County carjacking

A Hennepin County jury found a man guilty in connection with a Minneapolis carjacking last year.

Carl Stanley Williams, 38, was convicted of rape at gunpoint by a Hennepin County jury in connection with a Jan. 14, 2022, carjacking in Minneapolis.

Williams was found guilty of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault and one count of kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

“We are grateful to the jury for their service and that we were able to hold Mr. Williams legally accountability for this horrific, violent crime,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. “This crime strikes at the heart of community fears about safety[…] Thank you to the officers who responded and were able to track him down quickly. We are deeply committed to aggressively prosecuting this violence.”

Williams kidnapped a woman from a gas station in south Minneapolis after she was done filling up her car with gas, according to the criminal complaint.

Williams, who was wearing a ski mask and holding a gun, forced the victim into the passenger seat of her car, got in the driver’s seat, and drove away from the gas station.

While still pointing the gun at the victim, Williams demanded her purse and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

The victim escaped from the car and was let into the home of someone in the neighborhood, where they called the police.

Shortly after, police officers in the area returned to the gas station and found Williams near the gas station, where he was arrested.

Williams’ sentencing will be scheduled for a future date.