Man sentenced for role in fatal 2022 shooting outside Minneapolis bar

A Minneapolis man was sentenced Thursday for his role in a deadly shooting outside a Minneapolis bar.

The charges against Devord Allen stemmed from a fight that escalated to gunshots at Bullwinkle’s Saloon just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 9, 2022. Cortez Maurice Crumble died and several others were hurt.

A judge ordered Allen to spend nearly eight years (95 months) in prison, although he’s already served 545 days.

Police say Allen was one of three men who fired shots at two men who were asked to leave the bar but refused, leading to a fight. Allen was on federal parole at the time, court documents state, and later admitted to selling the gun he used to someone else.

Deovion Telon Echoles was sentenced for his role in the shooting last spring.