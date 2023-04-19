Man sentenced to 5 years for connection to fatal shootout at Bullwinkle’s Saloon

A man who pleaded guilty to possessing a gun as a prohibited person was sentenced to five years in prison after being involved in a shootout that killed another man in September of last year.

Court documents say 30-year-old Deovion Telon Echoles and two other men opened fire on another pair of men after a fight broke out at Bullwinkle’s Saloon. Echoles was struck by gunfire during the shootout and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

Court documents say police were called to Bullwinkle’s just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 9 for a shooting that began with a fight during a private event.

The fight began when two men were asked to leave but refused, according to surveillance footage and witness accounts cited in the criminal complaint. There was then a confrontation, and shots were fired inside the bar, causing crowds to rush for the exits.

The criminal complaint states that the two men who were asked to leave stumbled out of the doorway and then ran away. Meanwhile, 34-year-old Cortez Maurice Crumble fell in the doorway after getting shot. Crumble later died from his injuries.

Police say Echoles and another man, 35-year-old Devord Allen were two of the three men who fired shots at the men who were asked to leave. At that time, other unknown people across the street started firing back.

Allen was also arrested and treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at the hospital. He was held for a federal parole violation and does not currently have any court proceedings scheduled.